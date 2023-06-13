 Small earthquake shakes Challis early Monday morning - East Idaho News
Idaho

Small earthquake shakes Challis early Monday morning

  Published at  | Updated at
Logan Ramsey

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

AdobeStock 109721942
The earthquake occured a little less than 12 miles from Challis and registered as a 3.7 magnitude. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

CHALLIS — An earthquake shook a small Idaho town Monday morning, barely even drawing attention from the population.

The 3.7 magnitude earthquake happened at 6:38 a.m. about 12 miles from Challis.

Claudio Berti, Director of the Idaho Geological Survey, says the area is common for earthquakes and there have been several in the last few months.

Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin was awake when it happened and he “didn’t feel anything.” No one’s called the sheriff’s office about it, either.

The same is true for the United States Geological Survey. Those who want to report an earthquake can visit the agency’s website.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION