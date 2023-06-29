Tourist dips fingers in Yellowstone hot pool, declares it to be 'very hot' - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — One Yellowstone visitor has proven to the world that the hot springs there are indeed hot.

A video posted to the Instagram account @TouronsofYellowstone on June 20 shows a woman ignoring another visitor’s warning — and signs along the boardwalk — and dipping her fingers into the Silex Spring in Yellowstone National Park.

In the video, two tourists, the woman and a man, are standing by the edge of a hot spring with the pedestrian boardwalk behind them. Spectators on the boardwalk watch as the tourist crouches down to get closer to the water. At one point, her companion holds onto one of her hands so she can get close enough to touch the steaming-hot water.

The person taking the video can be heard muttering, “Stupid,” as the woman dips her fingers into the hot spring.

Laughter ripples through the onlookers as the hapless tourist jumps up.

“Hot!” she can be heard saying as she hurries away from the steaming water. “Very hot!”

Silex Spring, according to the National Parks Service, has an average temperature of 174.7 degrees Fahrenheit (79.3 Celsius). Very hot indeed.

