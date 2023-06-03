National Park Service: Tourists put a baby elk in their car and took it to a police station - East Idaho News

Ea

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — Park officials are investigating tourists who allegedly grabbed a baby elk, put it inside their car and drove to a police station.

The incident occured over Memorial Day weekend, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

Officials believe the tourists drove on U.S. Highway 191 in the park to bring the newborn calf to the West Yellowstone Police Department in Montana.

It’s unclear what happened at the police station; however, at some point the calf escaped and ran off into the forest.

Park rangers say they don’t know the calf’s condition.

This is just one of several such events already this year at Yellowstone. There have been injuries and close-calls in recent weeks, one of which resulted in the death of a bison calf.

Yellowstone National Park rangers continue to urge the public to keep their distance from wildlife, and offer these tips to keep visitors and wildlife safe: