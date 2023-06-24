Train derailment, bridge collapse in Montana causes chemical leak into Yellowstone River - East Idaho News

BIG TIMBER, Montana — A train derailed in Stillwater County, Montana, just east of Big Timber, according to the Stillwater County Department of Emergency Services.

The derailment occurred at about about 6 a.m., when the railway bridge spanning the Yellowstone River collapsed, officials stated in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

“The bridge collapsed and there are multiple rail cars in the Yellowstone River,” the post stated.

Eight rail cars are involved. They contained asphalt and a second substance that officials are working to confirm. Officials described both substances as “slow moving” and said neither has gone “much past” the accident scene.

In a similar post, the Yellowstone County Disaster & Emergency Services announced that emergency measures were being taken to safeguard the water supply of nearby towns.

“At 7:45 a.m., water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings and Lockwood, as well as the irrigation canal companies, have instituted emergency protective measures,” the posts reads, “including shutting down head gates, due to a potential hazmat spill into the Yellowstone River in neighboring Stillwater County.”

Officials say Stillwater County Emergency Services, Sheriff’s Office, Commissioners and Columbus Fire & Rescue have all responded to the incident, along with Montana Rail Link and other state agencies. Federal response agencies are also involved.

“We have formally established a unified command and are using the incident command system,” the Stillwater DES said.

Stillwater DES reported it has taken the following actions:

Notifications to all required agencies

Safety and hazard mitigation efforts implemented

Notifications to neighboring jurisdictions

Coordination between local, State, Federal Agencies and Montana Rail Link

The cause of the derailment hasn’t been determined. Agencies are working to “determine the most appropriate steps to ensure a safe resolution to this incident.”

While officials say there is no threat to life or property, residents are being asked to conserve water until the treatment facilities are back up and running.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has closed parts of the Stillwater River, according to their Facebook page. The river is closed from White Bird Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Yellowstone River. The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican FAS to Buffalo Mirage FAS to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort FASes.

The public should avoid the water due to potential contaminants.

This is an evolving story. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.