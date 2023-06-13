Want work? There’s a job fair in Idaho Falls with 30 employers - East Idaho News

Want work? There’s a job fair in Idaho Falls with 30 employersPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — Looking for a job but don’t know who’s hiring? You’re in luck. There will be dozens of businesses all in one spot for a job fair this week.
The job fair will be taking place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor’s Idaho Falls office at 1515 East Lincoln Road.
“We have hiring events every other Wednesday. This one is a large outdoor event. Usually, we have anywhere from five to 10 employers. This one, we have 30,” said Windy Hahn, a spokeswoman with Idaho Department of Labor.
The hiring event is a partnership between the department, the College of Eastern Idaho, Altura Community Consulting & Business Finance, the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Idaho Division of Rehabilitation, and Equus Workforce Solutions, according to a news release.
Below is the list of participating employers.
- Advanced Home Services
- Amazon
- American Fabrication
- Army National Guard
- BioTouch
- Carpenters Union
- Carpenters/Mill Wright union
- East Idaho Youth Homes
- Express Employment
- HK Contractors
- Idaho Department of Transportation
- Idaho Rural Water
- Iron Workers Union
- JATC Electrical
- Mentor Idaho
- Melaleuca
- Naval Nuclear Laboratory
- Plumbers and Pipefitters
- Premier Technology, Inc
- Sage Truck Driving
- School District 93
- Shoshone-Bannock Casino-Hotel
- Shoshone-Bannock Corrections
- TruLeap
- TSA
- University of Idaho
- Western Transport
- Worksteer Staffing
- Tobin Restoration
- Idaho National Lab
Hahn said a job fair like this is valuable.
“It’s huge because they can talk to all of the employers at the same time and learn about the position. There’s usually a human resource or hiring manager that are here, and so most of the time, applicants have to apply online, but at a hiring event, you are actually getting to talk to the employer,” she said.
For the job fair, you are encouraged to bring resumes, be prepared to meet employers and be interviewed.
“When they come here, just dress appropriately to meet somebody that is doing the hiring. Be ready to talk to the employer. All they need to do is smile, walk around and talk to them,” Hahn said.
If you having any questions or need more information, you can contact Idahofallsmail@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 557-2500 ext. 2848.