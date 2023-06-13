Want work? There’s a job fair in Idaho Falls with 30 employers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Looking for a job but don’t know who’s hiring? You’re in luck. There will be dozens of businesses all in one spot for a job fair this week.

The job fair will be taking place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor’s Idaho Falls office at 1515 East Lincoln Road.

“We have hiring events every other Wednesday. This one is a large outdoor event. Usually, we have anywhere from five to 10 employers. This one, we have 30,” said Windy Hahn, a spokeswoman with Idaho Department of Labor.

The hiring event is a partnership between the department, the College of Eastern Idaho, Altura Community Consulting & Business Finance, the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Idaho Division of Rehabilitation, and Equus Workforce Solutions, according to a news release.

Below is the list of participating employers.

Advanced Home Services

Amazon

American Fabrication

Army National Guard

BioTouch

Carpenters Union

Carpenters/Mill Wright union

East Idaho Youth Homes

Express Employment

HK Contractors

Idaho Department of Transportation

Idaho Rural Water

Iron Workers Union

JATC Electrical

Mentor Idaho

Melaleuca

Naval Nuclear Laboratory

Plumbers and Pipefitters

Premier Technology, Inc

Sage Truck Driving

School District 93

Shoshone-Bannock Casino-Hotel

Shoshone-Bannock Corrections

TruLeap

TSA

University of Idaho

Western Transport

Worksteer Staffing

Tobin Restoration

Idaho National Lab

Hahn said a job fair like this is valuable.

“It’s huge because they can talk to all of the employers at the same time and learn about the position. There’s usually a human resource or hiring manager that are here, and so most of the time, applicants have to apply online, but at a hiring event, you are actually getting to talk to the employer,” she said.

For the job fair, you are encouraged to bring resumes, be prepared to meet employers and be interviewed.

“When they come here, just dress appropriately to meet somebody that is doing the hiring. Be ready to talk to the employer. All they need to do is smile, walk around and talk to them,” Hahn said.

If you having any questions or need more information, you can contact Idahofallsmail@labor.idaho.gov or (208) 557-2500 ext. 2848.