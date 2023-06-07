WATCH: Lightning strikes in middle of live shot outside East Idaho News office - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A summer storm brought heavy rains, lightning strikes and loud thunder to eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was live on Facebook from the front of our offices around 3:45 p.m. when lightning struck nearby. The video captured a white flash of light followed by a loud clap of thunder.

“Oh my gosh!” Eaton loudly exclaimed. “Oh my word! I think lightning just hit or something just happened right in front of us…That scared me!”

Power in the building and nearby businesses briefly went out as the thunder continued to roar.

Many Idaho Falls customers reported lights flickering throughout the afternoon but had been no major outages as of 4:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns storms with heavy rain, large hail and strong gusty winds will impact the region until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

