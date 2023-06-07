Grab the umbrella - another round of showers and thunderstorms are on the way - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time for another round of showers and thunderstorms in eastern Idaho according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

If you have outside plans Wednesday or Thursday, remain aware of the weather.

Storms on Wednesday could have heavy rain, large hail and strong gusty winds. Storms will impact central and eastern Idaho according to NWS and will happen most likely between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Courtesy NWS

Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over the southeast Highlands of Idaho and should continue to develop through the day.

NWS reminds drivers to “not drive through flooded roadways.”

