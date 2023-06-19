What you need to know about this year's Riverfest and Melaleuca Freedom Celebration - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The most popular Fourth of July festival in eastern Idaho is just around the corner!

Riverbend Communications, home of Classy 97, Z103, 105.5-105.9 The Hawk, KBear 101 and Cannonball 101, is partnering with Snake River Landing for the annual Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest celebration.

The free event will be held July 4 at Snake River Landing. Festivities get underway at noon and continue until the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks at 10 p.m.

“It’s going to be a fun day. There is something that all ages can have fun and enjoy,” Bill Fuerst, Riverbend Communications General Manager, says. “It’s a very inexpensive way to spend your Fourth of July, and probably the biggest day of the year here in east Idaho.”

Teton Toyota Stage Entertainment

Riverfest’s Toyota Stage will have a full day of entertainment beginning at 11:30am at Snake River Landing.

11:30 – Modern Methods – Instrumental Fusion

12:50 – Heather Hathaway and Tangent – Country

2:10 – McKinley Wilson – Country

3:30 – The Opskamatrists – Ska

4:50 – Nate Burnham – Country

6:10 – Brian Martin Band – Country

7:45 – Teton Skye – Celtic/Scottish

Food Vendors

There will be over two-dozen vendors in attendance this year with offerings like barbecue, Mexican crazy corn, donuts, snow cones, chicken legs and more.

Map of Events

Here is a map of the events:

Parking and Traffic Flow

When deciding where to park, keep the end in mind. Traffic flows from each parking area to a predetermined destination. It’s important to choose a parking lot that will exit in the direction you need to go to help save you time and make the exit from the venue easier for everyone.

Entering from the North side (N1, N2, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7)

If your destination is North or Central Idaho Falls and Ammon, it is recommended that you park in the NORTH parking area in lots N3, N4 or N6.

If your destination is North, Central, and West Idaho Falls, or Ammon, it is recommended that you park in the NORTH parking area in lots N1, N2, N3, N5, or N7.

Exiting from the North side (N1, N2, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7)

Entering from the South side (S1, S2, S3, S5)

If your destination is South on Yellowstone Hwy, South East Idaho Falls, or Ammon, it is recommended that you park in the SOUTH parking area in lot S1.

If your destination is Rexburg I-15 North or Southwest Idaho Falls, it is recommended that you park in the SOUTH parking area in lot S2 or S3.

Exiting from the South side (S1, S2, S3, S5)

Handicapped Parking

Camp Sites

Snake River Landing is accepting reservations for overnight parking for people who want to stay near the site.

The fee for each reservation is $50, plus credit card processing and other fees for online transactions (estimated at an additional $4.99 per transaction); or $50 for in-person booking.

Overnight RV Parking is limited to RVs from 8 a.m. on July 3 until noon on July 5.

Overnight parking is only available to those who have 1) reserved their space through Snake River Landing (in person or through eventbrite.com), 2) have completed and signed the appropriate paperwork, 3) agreed to abide by all rules and regulations associated with their stay, 4) have completed payment to Snake River Landing for their space.

Arrive no earlier than 8 a.m. on July 3 to park. Parking attendants will be parking RVs on July 3 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will be absolutely no parking in Snake River Landing RV Parking area without an attendant present.

No RV services are provided (no power, water or sewer hook-ups available). Units must be self-contained. All items brought into the area must leave with you upon departure, including garbage. There will be port-a potties throughout Snake River Landing for the Independence Day Celebration activities. RV parking spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To schedule your stay, click here.

Kids Zone Activities and Wristbands

From noon – 9 p.m., kids can play on bounce houses, ride mechanical bulls, climb a climbing wall and face off in the Nerf battle zone. All-day wristbands can be purchased in the Stones Kia Kids Zone for just $10 each. Wristbands are good for most activities.

Helicopter Rides

Tickets can now be purchased to ride on the East Idaho News chopper presented by Teton Volkswagen for $75. Space is limited and rides are expected to book quickly.

To reserve a spot, click here.

Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

The 30th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is a spectacular 31-minute fireworks experience. The American Pyrotechnics Association named the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration a “must-see firework display on Independence Day.” USA Today listed it as one of the best fireworks shows in America.

Launching state-of-the-art shells, this dazzling pyrotechnic display is perfectly synchronized to inspiring music and patriotic messages broadcast live on KLCE 97.3 FM.

Click here for more information on the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

Live traffic reports on KLCE 97

Following the fireworks, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton will provide traffic reports from the air in the East Idaho News chopper. Idaho Falls Police Capt. Jessica Marley will join Nate with live coverage on KLCE 97. Tune in as they help guide everyone home safely.