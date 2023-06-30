Where's Waldo? Winnie & Mo's knows, but they're not telling - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Are you looking for Waldo? He’s somewhere in Idaho Falls, and it’s up to you to find him.

The second annual “Find Waldo Local” begins on July 1 and will last for the entire month, allowing you to discover new local businesses while enjoying a good old-fashioned scavenger hunt.

Waldo will be hiding in 25 businesses around Idaho Falls, and people in the community are encouraged to find him to win Waldo-themed prizes.

For the second time, Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop was selected as one of the bookstores around the country to participate in the scavenger hunt. Candlewick Press has teamed up with the American Booksellers Association and hundreds of other independent bookstores nationwide for some hide-and-seek fun.

Locally put together by Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop owners Whitney Holmes and Amanda Poitevin, the scavenger hunt is a free, family-friendly activity to get outside and find your new favorite local business.

“Last year, people had so much fun searching for Waldo,” says Poitevan. “People have all month to find the Waldos, and it’s a great excuse to visit locally-owned businesses you might not know about.”

If you want to join the fun, stop by Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop at 343 A Street, and pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Idaho Falls!” stamp card.

Stop by Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop at 343 A Street. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Each card contains the names of all the participating stores; with each Waldo you spot, you can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop.

“Waldo has also misplaced his glasses in Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop, so eagle-eyed hunters can find those as well!” according to a news release from Winnie & Mo’s. “Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.”

Martin Handford, the artist behind the original “Where’s Waldo”, created collections of crowd scenes that took the world by storm in the late 1980s. Since then, the books have held a special place on bookstore shelves.

More than 80 million Waldo books have been sold worldwide and translated into over thirty languages.

For more information about hunting for Waldo in Idaho Falls, call Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop at (208) 881-0326 or email howdy@winnieandmos.com.