Why do more old people die when they fall versus young people? - East Idaho News

QUESTION: Why do more old people die when they fall versus young people?

ANSWER: As people get older, a large number of them develop osteoporosis, which is a bone disease that makes their bones weaker and more brittle. Likewise, their muscle reflexes slow down, their eyesight gets worse, and their internal organs become weaker and more susceptible to bruising and damage.

It should come as no surprise, therefore, that the number-one cause of injuries among older adults – both fatal and non-fatal – is falling down. When a young person slips or trips and falls, his or her bones are fairly flexible and forgiving, and usually nothing more serious than a bruise or two results.

By contrast, old people typically have much weaker bones and more fragile organs, and their reflexes often don’t kick in soon enough to dampen the effects of impacting the ground. In fact, 70% of women over age 80 have osteoporosis, which is well over half of them. Many things can be done to reduce the risk of falls for older people.

Let’s all do our part to keep our elderly population healthy and happy.