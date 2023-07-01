1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is dead, two people and a horse are injured following a two-vehicle rollover crash near Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

It happened at 4:25 p.m. at 81st North and 15th East, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The collision involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota Prius. Deputies found the pickup and trailer on its side when they arrived.

During the investigation, authorities determined the man driving the pickup, whose name was not released, was traveling east on 81st North and failed to stop at the intersection. The man in the Prius broadsided the pickup, the news release says, causing it to flip.

The man in the pickup and the horse he was pulling were injured. The man’s injuries were minor, officials say. The extent of the horse’s injuries were not specified.

The man in the Toyota had a woman with him. The sheriff’s office reports she was dead when first responders arrived. Authorities had to cut her and the man out of the car. It’s not clear what the driver’s condition was, but he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ucon and Idaho Falls police were near the area at the time and assisted in the response.