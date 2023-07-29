‘At risk’ Basalt teen missing - East Idaho News

BASALT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Basalt teen, according to a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon.

Vanessa Pineda, who also goes by Oliver Pineda, left the Basalt area early Saturday morning, authorities said in the post.

Vanessa was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved button-up shirt, black shorts, long black socks and green tennis shoes.

“(The) juvenile has a history of suicidal tendencies and could be anywhere,” the post read.

If you know where to find Vanessa, contact the Bingham County Dispatch center at (208) 785-1234.