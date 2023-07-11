Bannock County sheriff's deputy dead following ATV crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Cpl. Albert Luce, a 13-year Bannock County Sheriff’s Office veteran, died Sunday from injuries sustained in an ATV crash.

Luce was 40, according to an obituary published by Hawker Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Lori Jo, and their three children, ages 1, 7 and 14.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said his office received a call reporting the crash after 9 p.m. on July 2 in Island Park. Luce was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead seven days later.

Luce’s organs were donated to those in need, according to a news release from Bannock County.

Luce served the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in many capacities over his nearly 14 years as a law enforcement officer, most recently as a detention deputy responsible for training new recruits.

“Cpl. Luce always had a positive attitude and was an outstanding leader to our deputies and a great mentor to the newly hired deputies. He will be missed dearly by the entire sheriff’s office,” Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu says in the release.

“Cpl. Luce was always dedicated, hard-working, fair, firm, friendly and kind. He touched all aspects of this office and those he worked with,” Bannock County Detention Division Capt. Lyle Thurgood added in the same release.

While he wasn’t working, Luce donated much of his time volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, Order of the Arrow and Wood Badge. He also worked as a ski technician at Bill’s Sport Shop and at Troika Restoration, cleaning temples and church houses.

“Albert always looked for ways to make people feel they were loved, were important and felt welcome,” according to his obituary. “He was always willing to help those in need. He has loved serving as the activity day leader for the boys in his (Latter-day Saint) ward.”

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for Luce’s family. Anyone interested in making a donation is asked to contact Sgt. Chance Topliff at the sheriff’s office.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Blackfoot South Stake Center at 900 Riverton Road.