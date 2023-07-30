Blaze causes $80,000 in damage - no injuries reported - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A structure fire on Saturday night resulted in $80,000 worth of damage. No one was injured in the incident.

Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the fire just before 10 p.m., Kerry Hammon, spokesperson for IFFD stated in a news release. The caller reported a garage was on fire, and the flames were quickly spreading to vehicles as well as the neighbor’s fence.

The IFFD responded to the 1000 block of Halsey Street with four engines, three ambulances, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, Hammon reported.

“Five minutes after being dispatched, Ambulance 12 arrived on scene first, reporting a fully-engulfed garage fire,” Hammon said. “The vehicles in front of the garage were also on fire.”

The fire threatened a few other structures that were in close proximity, including a home that was detached from the garage and a neighbor’s shop, located next to the garage on the adjacent property.

“Firefighters had the fire extinguished within eight minutes of being dispatched,” Hammon said. “Firefighters were able to keep the fire from extending into the house and the neighbor’s shop.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze just eight minutes after they were dispatched. | Idaho Falls Fire Department

A man working inside that garage when the fire started was able to safely evacuate, Hammon stated. The homeowner’s two dogs were also evacuated with no injury.

The fire department reports that in addition to the garage, one truck, three motorcycles, one 4-wheeler and some fencing were damaged. The estimated cost of the damage was $80,000.

The cause of the fire was accidental in nature.