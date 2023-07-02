CEI Early College student to attend West Point - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is excited to announce that Zac Church has been appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point Class of 2027. Church, who earned 27 college credits through CEI while being homeschooled, will head to West Point at the end of June.

James Roberts from the West Point Admissions Field Force along with Carter Harrison from Congressman Simpson’s office joined with College of Eastern Idaho to recognize Church and present a certificate of appointment. Church was nominated for the appointment by Congressman Simpson’s office. The final appointment is determined by the United States Military Academy – West Point Admissions, on behalf of the President of the United States.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s mission is “to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army.”

During the ceremony, Harrison praised Church for demonstrating excellence in academics, extracurricular activities, and volunteerism, saying that a nomination begins in congress, but the it is a student’s resume and credentials that result in a final appointment.

CEI vice president of academic and student affairs, Lori Barber expressed both pride and humility that the college was able to provide Church educational experiences and opportunities. “CEI is so proud to have played a part in helping you [Church] think critically, and help put you on this path to your extraordinary future.”

CEI offers college-level opportunities to high school students throughout Idaho. Courses can be taken at local high schools, on CEI’s campus, and online. Subjects range from general education courses such as English and math to career technical education options including auto and healthcare. For more information, visit CEI’s Early College page.