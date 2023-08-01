Driggs residents urged to 'stay inside' as authorities respond to bear sighting - East Idaho News

DRIGGS – Authorities are searching for a black bear and her cub that were spotted in the Driggs area Monday night.

Just after 6 p.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a bear was seen near Mahogany Trail in Driggs. This comes a day after a bear sighting was reported near Henderson Canyon.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bear sighting in a phone call with EastIdahoNews.com. A deputy says a team is searching for the bears and they’re “getting it figured out.”

Meanwhile, law enforcement is asking people in the area to keep their distance and “stay inside.”

“Pets should be kept inside at this time for their safety,” the sheriff’s office writes. “Use caution in the area of Henderson Canyon.”

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information as we receive it.