Firefighters investigating two 'suspicious' fires in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home and two RVs were destroyed in two separate fires.

The house fire started on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. on Sage Road, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock tribes.

It’s not clear how it started, but no one was injured. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours. The fire was out by 11:20 p.m.

Tribe officials say the RV fire happened Monday around 4 a.m. on Diggie Road.

One RV was completely destroyed when Fort Hall firefighters arrived. The second one was heavily engulfed in flames. The fire was out by 5:35 a.m.

Firefighters aren’t sure how this one started, either. No one was injured. Both RVs were destroyed.

Fire Chief Eric King says both fires are “suspicious in nature.” Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Hall Fire Department at (208) 478-3784.