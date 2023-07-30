Friday crash kills motorcyclist - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — A Boise man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon, authorities reported. Another man is in the hospital.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20/26 and Midland Boulevard in Canyon County, east of Caldwell, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, was riding a Yamaha XVZ13 motorcycle east on ID-20/26, said police. He collided with a southbound Toyota Rav4 after the Rav4 proceeded past a stop sign and into the intersection.

The Rav4 then side-swiped a Jeep that was traveling north, driven by a 74-year-old Caldwell man.

The driver of the Rav4 was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

The rider of the Yamaha died at the scene, officials said, even though he was wearing a helmet.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours. Idaho State Police continue to investigate the incident.