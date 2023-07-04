Hundreds attend wildlife festival in Ashton - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance.

ASHTON – Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance hosted its 2nd annual Wildlife Festival at Ashton City Park on June 24. The purpose of the event was to give members of the community a family-friendly evening to engage with natural resource agencies and organizations while learning more about local wildlife.

Members of the community were invited out to enjoy a cookout-style meal, live western-folk music, a prize-filled raffle, crafts for the kids, and the opportunity to meet with a dozen different wildlife-centered agencies and organizations. Community members had the chance to become better acquainted with local businesses and conservation groups and learn about issues within the Henrys Fork watershed. The sidewalk at the park was lined with booths

from various organizations hosting fun games and activities.

“The festival was a huge success, and we couldn’t have done it without the support from all of the organizations attending,” says Caitlyn Wanner, project coordinator for HFWA.

Bear cub and bear education trailer provided by Idaho Fish and Game. | Photo by Tracy River

Participating organizations included Friends of Harriman State Park, Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, Henrys Lake Foundation, Henry’s Fork Foundation, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Master Naturalists, Idaho Wildlife Federation, Nature Conservancy, Tied to Nature, and the U.S. Forest Service. Proceeds from the event go to help Henry’s Fork Wildlife Alliance fund future conservation projects and education events. Vendors from the local Ashton Farmers Market were also invited to set up tables. Fall River Propane provided the grill to cook the dinner served at the festival. Raffle prizes were donated by local businesses. Live music was provided by Jake Amen of Lines and Tines.

“It was great to see members of the community show up and have a fun experience while supporting such a good cause. I’d also like to thank all of the generous businesses that donated raffle items, we had some awesome prizes this year to award our raffle winners,” Communication intern Shaun Ward says.

Some raffled items that were featured included drift boat rentals from Miller Drift Boats, e-bike rentals from Island Park E-bikes, binoculars and bear spray from Al’s Sporting Goods, and several gift certificates to local restaurants.