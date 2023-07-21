Idaho man dies after falling 40-50 feet in Grand Teton National Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Park rangers responded Thursday to a report of a climber who fell 40 to 50 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route of the Grand Teton, inside Grand Teton National Park.

The climber, Braydan Duree of Kuna, succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene

Duree’s body was short-hauled from the scene and turned over to the Teton County Coroner’s Office. His two climbing partners were also flown from the scene to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows.

Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to Braydan Duree’s family and friends.