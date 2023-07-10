'It’s a pretty big moment for us.' New fire station opens in Idaho Falls to help growing city - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new fire station that will staff 15 personnel and help serve part of Idaho Falls opened its doors to the community.

On Monday, a grand opening ceremony was held for Idaho Falls Fire Station 7 at 370 East 65th South.

“Today, we are celebrating the grand opening of a station, but it’s really about celebrating those people that work every day,” said Idaho Falls Fire Department Chief Duane Nelson. “It’s really about those men and women in the Idaho Falls Fire Department that are here every day and every hour, working for you.”

The new station will serve the southern portion of Idaho Falls south of Sunnyside, east of South Yellowstone Highway, and within the fire department’s jurisdiction in the foothills.

“It’s been since 1994 since we’ve opened a fire station officially. It’s a pretty big moment for us,” Nelson added.

The station is not newly built. It was constructed about 10 years ago. The building previously belonged to the Bonneville County Fire Protection District.

Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

“Although they didn’t staff it immediately with personnel, they did have the foresight to build in an area that they knew growth was going to come,” Nelson said. “They (the fire district) agreed last year to sell us this piece of property with this station.”

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the property was bought for $1,535,000 with budgeted city funds.

The new station will relieve some of the pressure from the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s busiest station, which is Station 4 on Sunnyside and Woodruff, according to Hammon. It will reduce response times to the southern portion of the city.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Fire Department opening new station; airport getting new fire service

The Idaho Falls Fire Department has experienced a steady increase in calls for service over the past four years, averaging 1,000 more calls per year. In 2021, it had a significant spike at 3,000 more calls, totaling 17,230, according to a news release.

The inside of the new station. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The kitchen area of the new station. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Part of a workout area in the new station. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

“This is yet another big day for Idaho Falls. We have had a lot of those recently, and I will say it certainly has been over the last three years when we’ve really started to see significant growth in our city,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper at the grand opening. “This station is certainly a symbol of our growth.”

The new station will have 15 personnel, with five working each day. The department applied for a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It was awarded a $2.9 million federal grant, which will pay for the first three years of wages and benefits.

After remarks at the grand opening ceremony, dispatch called in and officially announced the opening of Idaho Falls Fire Station 7. There was a ceremonial hose uncoupling along with station tours showing the kitchen, workout area and sleeping area for firefighters.

“This station isn’t ours. It’s not the fire department’s. It’s not the city’s. This station is the community’s station, and we look forward to serving you, and we look forward to serving you for many, many years in the future,” said Nelson.

Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Additionally, another fire station will be opening in the next few years on a northern property. Click here to learn more information. The northern station will service areas like North River Road, Sage Lakes and the northern county line. Nelson said in a previous interview with EastIdahoNews.com that continued growth brings an increase in call volume, making the station necessary.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper speaking at the grand opening on Monday. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | Idaho Falls city leaders approve funding for new fire station

“We have a long and proud history of service to this community, and we are not slowing down. We are building, and we are getting stronger and we are getting more capable every day,” Casper added.