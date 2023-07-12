Madison County barn fire called suspicious - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 11, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call indicating there was a structure fire in the Plano area at approximately 4000 West 5000 North in a hay barn. Madison deputies and Madison Fire Department/EMS responded to the scene. After Madison Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, crews began an investigation into the origin of the fire, which appeared to investigators to be suspicious in nature.

This case is currently still under investigation. More information will be released when available and appropriate.