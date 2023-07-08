Man killed in early-morning accident near Coeur d'Alane - East Idaho News

Kootenai County — Idaho State Police say they are investigating a vehicle collision that happened on Interstate 90 in Kootenai County. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A 66-year-old man from Rice, Minnesota, was driving a semi tractor east on I-90 when he went onto the right shoulder, police say. The semi then hit the jersey barriers on the side of the road; however, that didn’t stop it.

“The vehicle continued to travel along the jersey barriers through a curve in the roadway, and eventually impacted an embankment on the right shoulder of the roadway,” a news release from the Idaho State Police says.

The driver was found dead at the scene of the crash. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, the news release notes.

The Idaho State Police are working with the Kootenai County Coroner to determine if the driver’s death was due to a medical issue or if the crash itself killed him. Next of kin has been notified.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane of travel through the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.