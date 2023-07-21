Man who pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin gets up to 8 years in prison - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man arrested in 2021 while in possession of several drugs has been sent to prison.

Daniel John Tuckett, 41, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.

During a hearing Monday, Tuckett was sentenced to a prison term of four to eight years by District Judge Robert Naftz, court records show.

While serving a misdemeanor warrant on him in August 2021, Pocatello Police officers found Tuckett in possession of undisclosed amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and LSD. He told officers the drug belonged to him.

Tuckett received credit for 543 days of time served. In addition to the prison sentence, he has been ordered to pay $10,285.50 in fees and fines.