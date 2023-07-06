More water woes in Island Park - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued two news releases about the need to boil water in the Island Park area.

Boil water advisory issued for two Island Park subdivisions

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is issuing a boil water advisory for Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo in Island Park.

During routine drinking water distribution system monitoring, DEQ was made aware of the ongoing lack of water and pressure on May 1. At this time, it is unclear to DEQ what is causing the problem. A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Until further notice from DEQ, residents and businesses connected to Shotgun North and Shotgun Kickapoo water systems are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or use bottled water.

View the Boil Order for more details on what to do. For more information, contact the following:

Island Park Water Company

455 Constitution Way

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 521‐2369

water@ida.net

Kelsey Carter

Drinking Water Analyst

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

900 N. Skyline, Ste. B

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

(208) 528‐2650

Kelsey.Carter@deq.idaho.gov

DEQ issues boil water order for several Island Park neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is issuing a boil water order for Goose Bay Estates, Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Valley View Subdivision and Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision in Island Park.

DEQ found E. coli bacteria in the subdivisions’ water supplies during multiple on-site evaluations and sample collection events. These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Until further notice from DEQ, residents and businesses connected to Goose Bay Estates, Aspen Ridge Subdivision, Valley View Subdivision, and Shotgun Cherokee Subdivision water systems are advised to boil their water for a minimum of one minute before consuming or use bottled water.

View the Boil Order for more details on what to do. For more information, contact the following:

