New date, location set to discuss proposed Bannock County asphalt plant - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A Bannock County Planning and Development Council meeting to discuss a proposed hot asphalt plant has been set for Aug. 10.

The meeting, which had to be canceled due to crowd size Wednesday, will now be held at 4 p.m. inside Chubbuck City Council chambers, county spokeswoman Emma Iannacone told EastIdahoNews.com. The room has a maximum occupancy of 75 people — as opposed to the 36 allowed inside the conference room where the meeting was held Wednesday.

Additionally, Iannacone said, an overflow room will be set up at Chubbuck City Hall, where another 120 people will be able to watch council proceedings live on a projector. Residents of the area near the proposed site should expect to receive notice of the meeting schedule around July 20.

RELATED | Big crowd concerned about proposed asphalt plant prompts Bannock County planning meeting to be rescheduled

Roughly 100 people were in attendance for the meeting Wednesday, many of which were there to oppose the proposed plan to build the plant.

Those who were there, including Brett Hallinan, expressed concerns about potential contamination of the drinking water, noise pollution and a possibly significant negative impact to property value.

The meeting will not be live-streamed on the county website or YouTube channel, Ianncone added.

Anyone with interested in receiving notices regarding Bannock County meeting schedules and agendas can do so at the county website — here.