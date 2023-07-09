One person dead after single-car crash in Twin Falls - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — A 37-year-old Twin Falls man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Idaho State Police say they are investigating the incident, which happened at about 7:45 p.m. in Twin Falls.

The man was driving south on Grandview Drive, a news release from Idaho State Police states. Then, “he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected, drove off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled.”

The car came to rest in a field.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. We will update this story as new information becomes available.