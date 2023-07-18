UPDATE: Power restored to customers on west side of Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

UPDATE

As of 3:30 p.m., power has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Power crews are working to restore electricity on the west side of Idaho Falls, which is affecting about 1,000 customers.

Many more customers are additionally experiencing flickering power on Tuesday, according to Idaho Falls city spokesman Eric Grossarth. The areas that have been affected include Bluebird Lane, Druvor Street and Newman Drive

The issues have been happening since Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. Idaho Falls Power crews are trying to restore power as quickly as possible.

There is currently no estimated time for restoration of power. Crews are still working to determine the cause of the power outage.

