Shed and fence destroyed in Rigby fire - East Idaho News

RIGBY — No one was hurt in a shed that caught fire in Rigby Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at 260 1st West, according to Jefferson County’s Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson.

The shed and a fence went up in flames due to someone burning a garbage pile nearby.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The shed was completely destroyed.

Anderson is reminding residents that open burning in city limits is prohibited.

Courtesy Carl Anderson