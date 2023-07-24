 Shed and fence destroyed in Rigby fire - East Idaho News
Shed and fence destroyed in Rigby fire

Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

shed fire pic 2
This shed in Rigby and a nearby fence caught fire around 9 a.m. Monday morning. | Courtesy Carl Anderson

RIGBY — No one was hurt in a shed that caught fire in Rigby Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at 260 1st West, according to Jefferson County’s Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson.

The shed and a fence went up in flames due to someone burning a garbage pile nearby.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. The shed was completely destroyed.

Anderson is reminding residents that open burning in city limits is prohibited.

shed fire pic
Courtesy Carl Anderson

rigby fire pic jay hill
Courtesy Jay Hill

