Two adults and one child dead after their car collides with train - East Idaho News

SANDPOINT — Two adults and a child are dead, and another child is in the hospital after a crash north of Sandpoint Saturday morning.

The accident occurred just after 11 a.m., Idaho State Police stated in a news release. A Subaru Forester being driven by a 37-year-old man was travelling east on Selle Road, police said. The vehicle came to the railroad crossing near North Boyer Road and Selle Rd., where authorities said it failed to yield the right-of-way to a southbound freight train.

The train hit the Subaru. The car was forced off the roadway and rolled.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman and two children were in the car at the time of the accident, said authorities. Everyone in the car was wearing their seatbelts, according to police; however, the two adults and one child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The other (child) was taken to a nearby hospital via ground ambulance,” officials said in the news release. Police noted the victim was then transported to a Spokane hospital via air ambulance.

The freight train operators were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. No other details are available at this time.