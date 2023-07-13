Two dogs rescued from house fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two dogs were rescued after they were trapped inside a home that was on fire Wednesday evening.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a small single-story home right before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at the 3000 block of Creekside Drive.

The reporting person had told dispatch a house was on fire and that there was black smoke coming out of the window and the roof, a news release from the fire department said. The person reported they had knocked on the door of the home but didn’t get a response and didn’t know if anyone was inside.

When firefighters got to the scene, they began to extinguish the fire while other firefighters searched for people inside.

The homeowners arrived to the home after first responders. The homeowners had received a structure fire alert from the Pulse Point App on their phones. The app provides a heads-up to local threats such as wildland fires, flooding, and utility emergencies.

They told firefighters no one was home when the fire started except their two dogs were still inside.

Both dogs were then rescued by firefighters, one of which was resuscitated by a homeowner, the news release said.

The cause of the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen, extending up the walls and into the ceiling before it was extinguished.

Damages are estimated at $100,000, which includes the structure and the contents. There was heat and smoke damage throughout the home, the release said.

There were no injuries.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was at the scene and provided traffic control.