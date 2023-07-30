UPDATE: Parents of two children found in Idaho Falls located - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

The girls’ parents have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s office sent out an alert Sunday morning stating it had located two young girls. They are asking the public’s help in getting them home.

The girls were found in the area of Adam and Eve Drive, according to the alert. The four-year-old’s name may be Ariya or something similar.

If you know whose children these are or where they could possibly live, contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as information becomes available.