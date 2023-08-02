2 taken by ambulance, one flown to hospital following crash on I-86 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at 11:05 A.M on I-86 at mile marker 3 in Cassia County.

A 43-year-old woman from Chubbuck was driving westbound on I-86, in a 2012 Toyota Sienna. She drove off the roadway where the van overturned and came to rest in the median.

The driver and one passenger, a 41-year-old man from Chubbuck, were both transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. An additional passenger, a 60-year-old man from Chubbuck, was transported by air ambulance. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic on I-86 was blocked for approximately one and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.