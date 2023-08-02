2-year-old rushed to hospital after being struck by truck and trailer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A toddler was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Friday after being struck by a pickup truck.

Emergency personnel responded to the call around 9:30 a.m., said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.

The incident occurred on private property on West 17th Street. When deputies, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire arrived, they discovered a 2-year-old child had been struck by a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.

According to deputies on the scene, a person living there was moving the truck and trailer on the property and “did not see the child had moved into its path when they started to pull away.”

“The child was immediately transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries,” Lovell said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. No further information is available at this time.