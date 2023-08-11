Avoid area of South Yellowstone Highway and Sunnyside Road due to crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid a busy intersection after a crash happened Friday afternoon in Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain said a crash involving a semi-truck and a vehicle happened around noon at South Yellowstone Highway and West Sunnyside Road.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries. Crain said EMS and fire crews are there, and nobody has been transported to the hospital so far.

Details about how the crash happened or how many people were involved were not immediately released as law enforcement continues to investigate.

“There’s going to be a delay in the area. Find an alternative route,” Crain added. “Avoid the area if possible.”