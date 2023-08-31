Brady, Sydney, Cam and Megan from The National Parks answer 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Brady Parks, Sydney Macfarlane, Cam Brannelly and Megan Parks are The National Parks – an indie folk-pop group that was formed in 2013. The band has released five albums, toured the country several times and generated over 150 million streams online.

The National Parks visited Idaho Falls last weekend and I had the chance to sit down with them for an interview! Here’s what I asked:

The name of your group is The National Parks. Who came up with the name and what does it mean?

How did you guys meet as a band?

What are each of your favorite songs that you’ve released?

You’ve performed all over the country. Do you have a favorite place you’ve been?

For someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe it?

You are in Idaho and we are known for our potatoes. What are each of your favorite ways to have potatoes?

What are each of your favorite national parks and have you ever seen a bear in Yellowstone?

You can watch my entire interview with The National Parks in the video player above. They are about to set out on a nationwide tour and you can find out more about them on their website, Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube.

