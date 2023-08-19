East Idaho Eats: Get Thanks a Brunch while you still can - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — You might have gotten used to seeing the Thanks a Brunch truck around town, but that’s about to change.

The owners of Thanks a Brunch, Haiden Seipert and Nate Slagowski, are moving to and opening up a physical location in Phoenix. The remainder of this summer is the last time people in the Gate City area will be able to get food from its delicious brunch menu.

“Pocatello has been awesome to us, and it’s let us do a lot of things and make a lot of mistakes that would have really hurt a company in a big city,” Seipert said. “We’ve been able to do that, and our customers have been able to help us.”

The last day for Thanks a Brunch in Pocatello is Sept. 24.

Thanks a Brunch started in 2017 in what Seipert described as a “little camper.”

“And we’ve just slowly grown into the trailer,” Seipert said.

It all started when Seipert and Slagowski were having a conversation with friends about where they would go the next day for breakfast, which she said was a favorite of theirs.

“And we were like, ‘We should open a food truck and do breakfast food,’ and it kind of just took off from that night and has grown into what it is now,” Seipert said.

As they built their business, Seipert said they focused on making sure the food was colorful and looked like something people would want to eat.

“We call it Instagram-ready,” Seipert said. “So that’s what we’re always trying to do – make sure the food looks like something you would see on Instagram.”

The Breakfast Smash Burger from Thanks a Brunch. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The Famous Loaded Fries from Thanks a Brunch. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

You can find Thanks a Brunch at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market on Saturdays and at Jim Dandy Brewery on Sundays as well as at a number of locations around Pocatello during the week. It posts its schedule on its Facebook page.

She said that when they started Thanks a Brunch, they had a five-year plan for the business, and now it’s been about six years.

“We’re ready to kind of do something different,” Seipert said.

Seipert and Slagowski decided to open up a brick and mortar location rather than continue the food truck primarily because of the Arizona heat.

“It’ll be way too hot to run a food truck,” Seipert said. “We’d need like three air conditioning (units) on top (of the truck).”

Despite being excited for the move to Phoenix, Seipert said that they’re going to miss the city where they started their business. However they won’t miss the winters, which Seipert said have gotten “out of control.”

“We’re gonna miss (Pocatello) a lot,” Seipert said. “We’ll miss the farmers market and Jim Dandy the most for sure. You can’t really redo that somewhere else.”

Seipert said they plan to bring their consistency with them to their new location in Phoenix, which she said was the secret to their success.

“You’re gonna get the same meal every time you come to the truck,” Seipert said.