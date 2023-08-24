Fort Hall house fire deemed suspicious - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL – At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Cemetery Road on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

Upon arrival, fire was coming from the front and left side of the home. The fire was contained to one bedroom and part of the hallway. There was smoke damage throughout the home.

“The FHFD managed to knock down the fire within fifteen minutes of the first unit arriving,” stated Fire Chief Eric King.

North Bannock Fire also assisted. All fire units cleared the scene at approximately 1 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is reported to be suspicious in nature and is currently under investigation.

No further information will be reported at this time.