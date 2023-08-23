Husband and wife charged after drug bust; woman admits to storing 30 pills in private parts - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A husband and wife from Idaho Falls have been charged after a drug bust near a local casino that involved thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine and heroin.

Kristen Nichole Meyer, 27, is charged with felony drug trafficking heroin, two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

RELATED | Multi-agency operation results in two drug arrests

Andy Clifford Meyer, 34, is charged with felony drug trafficking heroin, two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony injury to jail.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, two detectives responded to the Fort Hall Casino on Aug. 18 for a disturbance.

Fort Hall officers ended up finding fentanyl pills inside a vehicle. More officers and deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist.

Law enforcement questioned the Meyers, and Kristen said she had fentanyl pills in her purse that was inside the car. Court documents say she refused to give the keys to the vehicle when officers asked her for them and began to walk away. Kristen was asked again for the keys and finally agreed to hand them over.

Officers searched her purse and found money inside along with the pills. On the passenger floorboard, there was a black wooden box. There were two ziplock baggies with meth, more fentanyl pills, a latex glove with a baggie in it that had black tar heroin, and two baggies with white powder that were later tested for fentanyl.

There was also a blue backpack containing drug paraphernalia and more fentanyl pills.

In the trunk of the vehicle, there was a black box with a combination lock and two other safes.

According to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the following items were discovered and seized from the bust:

Approximately 14,100 “dirty 30” pills (over $200,000 street value)

Just over $18,000

6.3 grams of fentanyl powder

10.0 grams of heroin

1.2 grams of cocaine

Trace amounts of dab

5.2 grams of marijuana

From the drug bust. | Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

The Meyers were transported to the Bingham County Jail. Jail staff advised that they had to take Andy to the hospital because “he was not feeling good and was saying he uses a lot of fentanyl pills per day,” court documents said.

Kristen told jail staff that “she had some fentanyl pills in her vagina,” documents said. Kristen pulled a baggie with around 30 pills of fentanyl “out of her.”

Andy was eventually released from the hospital and on Aug. 20, court documents said a deputy at the jail heard two loud bangs. A door was broken and shattered. Jail staff found Andy and restrained him.

Both Kristen and Andy are being held on $150,000 bond. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham County Courthouse.

Though the Meyers have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.