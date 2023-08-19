Multi-agency operation results in two drug arrests - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — A multi-agency operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects on drug-related charges, according to a Facebook post by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Bingham County deputies were dispatched to the Fort Hall Casino at about 11 a.m. on Friday to help Fort Hall Police with two non-tribal suspects who were “involved in a possible domestic disturbance near their vehicle.”

“During the course of the initial investigation, suspected Fentanyl was located,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the post.

Members of the Blackfoot/Bingham Joint Detective Division then joined the investigation.

As a result, Kristen Nichole Meyer and Andie Clifford Meyer, both of Idaho Falls, were taken into custody.

During the investigation, the following items were discovered and seized:

Approximately 14,100 “dirty 30” pills

Just over $18,000

6.3 grams of fentanyl powder

10.0 grams of heroin

1.2 grams of cocaine

Trace amounts of dab

5.2 grams of marijuana

Kristen Meyer is being charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of meth with intent to deliver, trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine — all felonies.

Andie Meyer is being charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of meth with intent to deliver and trafficking in heroin.

“Once again, a unified front makes a dent in a very real problem for our community,” officials said.