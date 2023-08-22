Jackson bar patrons warned after it appears someone has been spiking drinks - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — Police are issuing a warning to be on the lookout in Jackson after it appears someone has been spiking drinks in bars.

“We have several active cases right now since the first of August where people have reported being intoxicated to the degree that they didn’t feel was appropriate for the level of alcohol they consumed,” said Jackson Police Department Lt. Russ Ruschill.

Ruschill did not provide specific locations as to where the drinks were getting spiked but said it was happening in downtown establishments.

The victims involved include both men and women, he said. It’s unclear how many incidents there have been and if only one person or multiple people are involved with spiking drinks but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Symptoms of a spiked drink may include:

Feeling sick or sleepy

Feeling dizzy or faint

Feeling drunk when you have only had a small amount of alcohol

Passing out

Memory loss

Difficulty walking, controlling body, or talking

As a popular tourist destination, the town of Jackson posted safety tips on Facebook if you intend to visit a bar. They include:

Do not drink from cans or bottles you do not open yourself or see a bartender open.

If someone offers you a drink they got, do not take it.

Do not leave your drink unattended.

“Be wary of who has access to your beverage, be wary of who delivered your beverage to you and a good idea is to always drink with friends that are going to take care of you,” Ruschill said.

If any suspicious activity is seen, Ruschill asks that people report it to the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430.

“Specifically, what we are looking for is somebody tampering with a drink…unattended beverages or if somebody is telling stories, ‘Hey, I tampered with this girl’s drink’ or something like that. Our best source of information in investigations like this is the public at large,” he added.