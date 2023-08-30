Looking back: Teen survives camp stove explosion. Emergency room visits cost less than $20 in Pocatello - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

TETON — A 16-year-old boy almost died after gun powder was put in his camp stove by another teenager who claimed he wanted “to have some fun,” The Teton Peak reported on Sept. 3, 1903.

James Smith, son of T.C. Smith of Teton City, went into his father’s sheep camp to get dinner and build a fire in the stove.

“An explosion occurred rending the stove in pieces and seriously burning him about the face and hands,” the article states. “His clothing caught fire and had it not been for the timely assistance of a herder who heard his cries, (he) would have burned to death in a few minutes.”

John McKean, 17, was “charged with the awful crime of felony” as a result of the injuries sustained by Smith. He was arrested and bail set at $400, which at the time of publication, had not been paid.

1926-1950

REXBURG — A girl saved a mother and her two daughters from drowning, The Rigby Star

reported on Sept. 1, 1932.

Helen Silvester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alf Silvester of Rexburg, was at Pincock Springs when the accident happened. An unnamed woman was trying to cross but fell into the deepest part of the water.

“Being unable to swim, (she) sank to the bottom,” The Rigby Star explained. “Her daughters, 16 and 18, who came to her rescue were pulled under, and Helen, who dived under them, lifting them to the surface, saved their three lives.”

The article continues, “Helen should be commended for her presence of mind and heroic deed.”

1951-1975

MENAN — Fifteen sheep were killed in a car crash on the highway 3.5 miles west of Menan, The Rigby Star reported on Sept. 3, 1953.

Russell Osborne, 22, of Terreton, “ran into a band of sheep” around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The sheep belonged to W.H. Elkington, of Idaho Falls.

“They were being herded on Hawker Ranch, west of Menan,” the paper mentioned. “The sheep got out of the pasture and onto the highway.”

Osborne said he was driving west at about 65 miles per hour when he came upon the sheep. The front end of Osborne’s car was damaged in the crash to the extent of $300.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — The cost of an emergency room visit at Bannock Memorial Hospital was raised in 1977 but only by a few dollars, the Idaho State Journal reported in its paper dated Aug. 31, 1977.

The rate going into effect was $16. Margarita Hurley, a spokesperson for the hospital, said the previous charge per visit was $13. She emphasized that 24-hour coverage would be maintained in the emergency room.

Dr. Clark Parker would direct operations during weekday daytime hours and a group of board-certified physicians from the University of Utah Medical Center would staff the emergency room during the evenings, weekends and holidays.