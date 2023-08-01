Man arrested after reportedly parking in middle of street and passing out - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after witnesses reportedly saw him park in the middle of the road and pass out.

Josiah Scott, 40, was charged with felony DUI. According to court records, Scott has been previously charged with at least four prior DUI charges in Idaho, with two charges in 2008, one in 2013, and one in 2019.

Scott was sentenced to three driver’s license suspensions in 2008, 2013, and 2019.

On Monday around 6:15 p.m., two Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a drunk driving report after the caller said a man was asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road.

Witnesses reportedly followed the man from 12th Street and saw him “crossing over the center line several times” before watching him “stop the vehicle and pass out at the corner of St. Clair and 16th Street with the car still running and blocking traffic,” according to court documents.

Officers spoke to the driver, identified as Scott, and noticed he couldn’t maintain focus, smelled of alcohol, and his eyes were “glossed over and bloodshot.”

Scott reportedly could not tell officers where he was and refused to take sobriety tests before eventually consenting to a blood draw.

He was taken to EIRMC for a blood draw before being booked in the Bonneville County Jail on $40,000 bond.

Scott is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Scott has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.