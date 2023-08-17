Man arrested for alleged sexual contact with a toddler - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot man was arrested after he allegedly touched a baby with his genitals.

Eric Whitney Jones, 42, is charged with felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

On Dec. 13, Bingham County Sheriff Deputies were called to a Blackfoot home after receiving a a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor.

A woman told deputies that Jones had admitted to abusing her daughter, who was 1 and a half years old at the time.

According to the woman, Jones said the abuse occurred in July 2022 and he had touched the child with his genitals but he denied any genital-to-genital touching.

He reportedly told the woman he had “just given in to his urges.”

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest on July 27 and he was booked into the Bingham County Jail.

Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jolley requested a bond of $150,000 at the initial appearance, but Jones was instead given a $75,000 bond by Magistrate Judge Scott Hansen.

Jones posted a cash bond on Aug. 8 and was released.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17. Jolley has requested a no-contact order to be issued for the victim, and it is expected to be argued for at the preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Jones could face up to 20 years in prison.

Though Jones has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.