Man arrested on felony warrant related to road rage incident - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old has been arrested after a felony warrant led deputies to his home, where he briefly barricaded himself.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jared Vincent Bodily Wednesday evening after 8:30 p.m. on a felony warrant related to a road rage incident in July. The warrant included two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of reckless driving.

Deputies went to his residence, located on Twin Pines Lane in Idaho Falls, to serve the warrant. A deputy contacted Bodily at the front door and told him he was under arrest.

Bodily pulled away and barricaded the door, preventing access. More deputies arrived on the scene along with an Idaho State Police trooper and set up a perimeter, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Two nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Deputies negotiated with Bodily by phone and with a patrol car PA system for several minutes before he agreed to peacefully come out, according to the news release.

Bodily was transported to the Bonneville County jail, where he was booked on the outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrant. He was additionally booked on a new charge for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

As for the felony warrant related to the road rage incident that happened on July 18, Bodily reportedly followed two vehicles on 25th East from the Lincoln Road area to the CAL-Ranch parking lot and then pointed a gun at them.

“One victim had told deputies that Bodily had cut them off in traffic, causing them to slam on the brakes and to raise their hands in the air toward him. Bodily then followed the victim to the CAL-Ranch parking lot, pulled between them and another vehicle traveling with the victim, and pointed a handgun at them through the passenger window. The victims drove away and called for help,” the news release said.

Deputies were able to identify Bodily from security camera footage of nearby businesses that showed the confrontation.