Man becomes suspicious talking to stranger, leads to stolen car in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Thanks to the sharp instincts of a local man, police were able to locate a stolen vehicle in Idaho Falls on Monday.

The driver of the stolen car, 41-year-old Derrick Fackrell, of Helena, Montana, was charged with felony eluding and felony possessing a stolen vehicle.

Around 3:40 p.m., Idaho State Police dispatch received a suspicious person report near Arco.

The caller stated he “felt odd” when a man approached him in Arco to “engage in small talk” and then closely followed him in a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 20 toward Idaho Falls, according to a news release by the Idaho State Police.

A trooper found the Prius on U.S. 20 outside of Idaho Falls and discovered it was recently stolen from Pocatello.

When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, the Prius tried to escape. According to the news release, the Prius reached speeds of 95 in a 70 mph zone.

The driver refused to stop, so a second trooper set spikes near Old Butte Road and punctured all four tires. The Prius stopped at a gas station on Bellin Road where he was arrested.

Fackrell was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $40,000.

Troopers recovered the Prius and notified the owner.

No injuries were reported during the incident. According to the news release, it is unknown why Fackrell engaged the 911 caller in conversation or followed him so closely while driving on the highway.

“This is a great example of someone seeing something that wasn’t normal and calling law enforcement. Anyone can call 911 or use *ISP (*477) from their cell phone,” said ISP Captain Chris Weadick of District 6 in Idaho Falls. “People often call because they see criminal activity, and we prioritize responding and investigating. With the public’s help, we can successfully intercept criminals.”

Fackrell is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11. If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison.

Though Fackrell has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.