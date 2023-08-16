Minors arrested after police chase ends in crash - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Three minors were taken to jail after running from police and crashing into a power pole on Tuesday night.

Around 10:10 pm on Tuesday, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a car near 3800 East and 200 North in Rigby, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what the deputy was pulling the car over for.

The car failed to stop, so the deputy continued to follow them.

The car “failed to negotiate a corner and crashed into a power pole near 500 North and 3800 East,” according to the news release.

One minor was taken into custody. Two other minors tried to flee before eventually being found and also taken into custody.

All three were taken to EIRMC before being taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Idaho State Police, Air Idaho, Central Fire Department, Rigby QRU and Rigby Fire assisted Jefferson County Deputies. Rocky Mountain Power also responded to repair the power lines.

No names will be released due to the suspects being minors.