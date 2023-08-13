Motorcycle accident claims life of rider - East Idaho News

NEW PLYMOUTH — A Caldwell man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Payette County Saturday evening.

The accident occurred on Interstate 84 near milepost 13, at the Highway 30 New Plymouth exit ramp, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The man was riding his motorcycle west on I-84 at about 8:40 p.m.

“The motorcyclist was riding at a high rate of speed when he attempted to exit at milepost 13 using the off ramp,” officials said in the news release. “He lost control and drove off the left shoulder, where the motorcycle came to rest.”

The 60-year-old driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.