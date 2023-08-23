Organizers promise 'fairtastic' year as final preparations are underway for Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair kicks off in eight days and organizers are promising a “fairtastic” year for everyone.

Nearly 1,000 people are working to prepare for opening day next Friday, Sept. 1, according to Fair General Manager Brandon Bird.

“We’re really looking forward to this year. Our theme is ‘It’s Fairtastic’ and it encapsulates everything wonderful about the fair,” Bird tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have 121 years of tradition and can’t wait to have 250,000 thousand people come together to see everything that’s offered here.”

Over 200 commercial exhibitors, 70 concessionaires, entertainment, home arts and livestock exhibits will be on display during the nine-day event. The Bank of Commerce Grandstands will feature country star Walker Hayes, comedian Jim Gaffigan and hard-rock band Incubus.

The bull riding championships return, along with the Western National truck and tractor pulls, the September Slam demolition derby and the PRCA-sanctioned Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo – with one additional night.

“We’ll have three nights of the rodeo and great entertainment in the grandstands,” Bird explains. “There’s not only the paid grandstand events but so much entertainment happening on the grounds, our fair food, our commercial vendors and so much more.”

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs Sept. 1-9. You can find tickets, schedules and more information here.

