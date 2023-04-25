These popular bands and comedian are coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in 2023 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Incubus, Jim Gaffigan, and Walker Hayes will be the big feature acts at this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The fair’s entertainment lineup was announced Tuesday in downtown Idaho Falls at a media event by Eastern Idaho State Fair’s General Manager Brandon Bird.

“Three nights of great entertainment, nine nights of incredible action!” Bird announced at the event.

The fair is scheduled for Sept. 1 to Sept. 9 at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

The hard-rock band Incubus will come to town and perform on Sept. 1. They are known for albums like Fungus Amongus and S.C.I.E.N.C.E. Tickets start at $59.

Then on Sept. 7, Jim Gaffigan takes the stage. He is a six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer. Tickets start at $49.

Popular Country music star Walker Hayes will perform on Sept. 8. The 43-year-old father recently became a TikTok sensation. Tickets start at $49.

Bird says the fair this year is 121 years old and will be “Fairtastic!” Fairtastic is the theme of the fair and combines the area’s best food creations, heart-pounding carnival rides and family-friendly entertainment.

Other entertainment at the fair includes the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, Bull Riding Championships, National Indian Relay Championship, Tractor Pulls, and of course, the Demolition Derby.

“The Demolition Derby celebrates its 50th anniversary with the Eastern Idaho State Fair. You can’t beat the action, and you can’t beat the smell. Last year, you might remember we had a streaker. That streaker got us national attention and millions of views, and it was not choreographed,” Bird laughed.

VIP members can begin purchasing tickets before the general public on April 25 through April 28. All grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on April 28 at 12 a.m. Click here if you are interested in buying tickets.

“We look forward to having a Fairtastic experience for everybody this year! There’s a lot of tradition at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and it all centers around families and good entertainment. There’s so much to do,” Bird said.